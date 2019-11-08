Norwegian Cruise Line Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,762% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,898,783.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $13,509,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $52.22 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.