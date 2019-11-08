Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,524. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,847,218.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,364.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,297,641.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

