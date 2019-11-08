Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Buy by Williams Capital

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Williams Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NWN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 90,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

