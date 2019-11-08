Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 259.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROSE. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

ROSE opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.60. Rosehill Resources has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $5.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 88.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls bought 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 and sold 4,781 shares worth $9,338. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rosehill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

