Northcoast Research Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $149.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.38.

FIS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.91. 658,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,765. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,756 shares of company stock valued at $43,162,570. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 27.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,222,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,917,000 after purchasing an additional 264,272 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 92.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,042 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 25.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

