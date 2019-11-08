Northcoast Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Steris in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.84. 278,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,181. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.88. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $142,150.00. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 2,065 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $316,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

