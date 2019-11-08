Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of pprior $0.08-0.16.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 902,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.05 million, a PE ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.20. Noodles & Co has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

