NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $910,652.00 and approximately $44,442.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043381 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.39 or 0.07464915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000421 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000232 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015097 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047518 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,723,308 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.