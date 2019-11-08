NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 10951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

In other NMI news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $135,084.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley M. Shuster sold 38,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,067,881.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,804.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 200,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,366 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,354,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 28.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 28.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NMI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

