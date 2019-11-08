NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NNCHY opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.67.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

