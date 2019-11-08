Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.81. 4,539,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,548. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,445 shares of company stock worth $40,260,653. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

