Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0035

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $41.80 million and $4.22 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00221532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.01404256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

