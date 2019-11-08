Newport Trust Co Sells 43,967 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Newport Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.2% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned 1.26% of Humana worth $433,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 79,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 64,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $342.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Humana to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.45.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

