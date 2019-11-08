NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of NewMarket worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,519,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in NewMarket by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3,890.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total transaction of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEU opened at $491.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $378.24 and a twelve month high of $494.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.34 and a 200 day moving average of $438.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $555.82 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.54% and a net margin of 12.17%. Equities analysts predict that NewMarket Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

