Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

