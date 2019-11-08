New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. Capital One Financial currently has $8.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.44.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

NYSE SNR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 411,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,395. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 473,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,946,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 135,354 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.