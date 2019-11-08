New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NJR. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NJR stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.