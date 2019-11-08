New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 185,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,864. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

