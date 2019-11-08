New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 183.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 244.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 79.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $52,719.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 2,712,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,462. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

