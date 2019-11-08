New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,088 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,480,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,582 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UNH traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $256.97. 2,200,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,972. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.05. The company has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

