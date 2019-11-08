New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $162,819.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

