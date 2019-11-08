New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $4,537,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 47,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Guggenheim set a $119.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,677. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 540,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.52. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

