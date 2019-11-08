New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.47.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $6.29 on Friday, reaching $233.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,902. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.23. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $234.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

