Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,138. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.98. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STIM shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Christopher Thatcher sold 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $214,800.00. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.