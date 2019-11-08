Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.43

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.43 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 61811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,795 shares of company stock worth $3,681,988. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBIX)
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
