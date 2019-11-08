Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.43

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.43 and last traded at $109.89, with a volume of 61811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.94.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,263.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,795 shares of company stock worth $3,681,988. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

