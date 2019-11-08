Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,576,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.79. 302,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,089,574. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $288.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,414.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

