Needham & Company LLC Upgrades Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Buy

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 538,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at $192,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 605,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,623,000.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

