NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82.

NCR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.

In other NCR news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ncr Holdco L.P. Blackstone sold 9,129,966 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

