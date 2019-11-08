NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82.
NCR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on shares of NCR and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.57.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
