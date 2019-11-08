NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) Shares Down 0.9%

NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD (LON:NBDX) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01), 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.52.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB DIST/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.