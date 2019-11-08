Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 420,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,830. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

