National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

