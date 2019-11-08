National Bank Financial Comments on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEY. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.45.

Shares of PEY opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.47. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.57 and a 52 week high of C$11.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$115.29 million during the quarter.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.