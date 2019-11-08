NaPoleonX Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $112,489.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00222410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.01413302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00119640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.