Nano (NANO) Price Up 13.6% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011059 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and CoinEx. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.24 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,842.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02094435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.25 or 0.03170948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00692698 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00691166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00416009 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011354 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Coindeal, Gate.io, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Koinex, RightBTC, CoinEx, Kucoin, Binance, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.