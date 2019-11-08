Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.16, 326,094 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 10,087,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after buying an additional 9,051,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 4,770,018 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after buying an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $7,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

