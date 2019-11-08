Myriad Genetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.04.

MYGN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $236,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

