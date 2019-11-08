Myriad Genetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.04.
MYGN opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.
In related news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $236,000.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
