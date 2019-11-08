Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Myers Industries updated its FY19 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

MYE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. 5,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

