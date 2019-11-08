Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 44,789 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,789 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,512 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

