Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20,513.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after purchasing an additional 207,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.21.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.