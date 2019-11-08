Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.93. 172,105 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.