Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura dropped their price target on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.26.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $126.07. 372,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,586. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.78.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

