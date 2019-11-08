Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 93,067 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol acquired 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $9,975,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 65,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,682. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Capri and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Capri to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

