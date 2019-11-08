Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a €251.00 ($291.86) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €220.32 ($256.18).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

