Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 14,992 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

