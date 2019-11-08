Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher Sells 14,992 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $479,893.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,638.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 59.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after purchasing an additional 75,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.
