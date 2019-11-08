Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

AA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Gabelli cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. G.Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Alcoa stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,094,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after purchasing an additional 549,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alcoa by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

