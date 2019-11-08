Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.12. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.