Morgan Stanley Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $81.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.91.

XOM stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

