Morgan Stanley Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of United Financial Bancorp worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 88.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 317,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Financial Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 168,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBNK stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.77. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

United Financial Bancorp Company Profile

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

