Morgan Stanley Has $839,000 Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of 1st Source worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

SRCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, Director John Afleck-Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.