Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Nexa Resources worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Nexa Resources SA has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.46.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA).
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.