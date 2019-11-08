Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Nexa Resources worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. Nexa Resources SA has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.25 to $11.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

